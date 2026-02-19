A Tregaron man will stand trial later this year after denying assaulting a woman and damaging a door.
Jason Watkins, of Gwalia, Chapel Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.
The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting a woman in Tregaron on 5 August last year.
He also denied damaging a door on the same day.
Watkins is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that trial date.
