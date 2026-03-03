Gŵyl Ffynnon Garon is back in Tregaron this weekend.
On 6 and 7 March a weekend of adventurous music and creative energy takes place, when Gŵyl Ffynnon Garon returns for its sixth year.
This unique festival celebrates St Caron’s Day with a mix of experimental sounds, ritual, and community spirit. Bringing you leading edge experimental and left field artists form Wales and the UK with funding from Ty Cerdd.
Friday night kicks off with the haunting, otherworldly music of Magpahi (Alison Cooper), whose voice feels like it’s travelled through time.
Festival favourite Sara Evelyn brings her mesmerising soundscapes, inspired by Eliane Radigue, and Ob Od will fill the air with mysterious musings of dream witches.
Saturday morning starts with a ritual walk to Ffynnon Garon, led by Welsh bagpiper Ceri Rhys Matthews. Bring an offering and, if you’re brave, sample the reputedly healing waters!
Saturday afternoon at the Heritage Centre features a line-up of boundary-pushing artists: Ian Watson’s ambient experiments, Susan Matthews’ hypnotic piano and electronic textures, and Dean McPhee’s genre-blending guitar journeys.
Saturday night in Memorial Hall opens with Carausias Arise!’s modular magic, followed by Friends of the Well performing a new piece with the extraordinary violinist Angharad Davies. Luminous Foundation will warp cosmic sounds into new shapes, and .:MMM:. will share music inspired by the ancient Calanais Stones and the rare Lunar Standstill.
You can expect music you won’t hear anywhere else, a welcoming community, and a chance to experience something truly special in the heart of Ceredigion.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.