Huw Edwards’ Eisteddfod membership has been terminated.
Following a unanimous vote at the Eisteddfod Court meeting on 8 August, the Board of Trustees decided to terminate Huw Edwards' membership of the Eisteddfod and, as a result, he will also be expelled from Gorsedd Cymru.
It follows the former BBC newsreader’s plea of guilty to making indecent images of children.
The 62-year-old, originally from Llanelli and the son of Ceredigion author and language campaigner, Prof Hywel Teifi Edwards, recently appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court and admitted three charges of making indecent images of children between December 2020 and April 2022.
The images, which vary in severity, with six being of the most severe category A, were shared via Whatsapp.
Edwards left the BBC in April this year, having been with the corporation for 40 years, the most high-profile news anchor and main presenter of the Ten O'Clock News.