Eisteddfod wins in art and prose

TWO Llanwnnen youngsters have scooped top prizes at this year’s Eisteddfod yr Urdd.

Twm Ebbsworth, who is currently studying at Aberystwyth University won the Crown at the national competition in Denbigh last week.

Twm was crowned the festival’s Chief Prose Writer for writing more than 2,500 words of prose on the theme ‘Llen/Llenni’ (veil/veils).

The judges described it as the work of “a mature and skilled writer” and as a “very unusual piece … full of … humour”.

The Head of the Department of Welsh & Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University, where Twm is studying a post-graduate creative writing course, Dr Cathryn Charnell-White, said: “Everyone in the department and the university is extremely proud of Twm’s success.

“We’re delighted to see one of our students gaining such recognition on the national stage.

“Very warm congratulations to Twm – he fully deserves this prize and the privilege of being one of the winners at the Urdd’s centennial Eisteddfod.”

Also winning on the llwyfan was Catrin Jones from Llanwnnen, who was named Chief Artist of the Denbighshire Urdd Eisteddfod.

She receives the festival’s Young Artist Scholarship, a prize of £,2000 thanks to the generosity of the late Dr Dewi Davies and his family, for the most promising work from an individual aged between Year 10 and 25 years of age.

The Art, Design and Technology Medal is awarded to a young person between Year 10 and under 19 years of age and has been given by community newspaper Papur Bro y Bigwrn.

Catrin is 18 years old and comes from Llanwnnen near Lampeter. She’s a pupil at Ysgol Bro Pedr and has just completed her A-Level exams in Art, History and Religious Studies.

She hopes to continue developing her skills by following an art foundation course, followed by a degree.

Catrin entered her A-level course work for the competition, choosing to focus on the theme ‘static’ which combines her interest in various subjects, such as women’s rights and mental health.

The young artist was eager to showcase these subjects by creating unusual and dark pieces to highlight the negative aspects of the subjects.

Catrin said: “I’ve always enjoyed art. My interest increased during the Covid period and as a result of choosing to study the subject for my GCSE.