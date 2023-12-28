ELECTRICITY has been restored to hundreds of homes in and around Aberystwyth following a power cut this lunch time (Thursday).
SP Energy Networks logged the power cut at 12.05pm in Aberystwyth, Llanbadarn Fawr, Penparcau and as far north as Bow Street.
The energy company says the fault has now been resolved, adding: "If you are still without power. please call us on 0800 001 5400."
SP Energy Networks have the following advice for being prepared in the event of a power outage:
• Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – it’s best to keep this on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone.
• Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.
• Beware of fallen power lines – power lines may have fallen because of high winds so beware of this when venturing out of your home. Stay well clear and report this critical information to 105.
• Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means you can give us a call on the national 105 emergency helpline. It’s also worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.
• Join the free Priority Services Register – if electricity is crucial to your health (for instance, if you use medical equipment at home) if you have a child aged five or under, or if you just feel you need a little extra help, ask to be included on SP Energy Networks’ Priority Services Register by calling 0330 1010 167 or text PSR to 61999.