Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court has granted an Emergency Prohibition Order on a Lampeter pub following the discovery of cockroaches.
Ceredigion County Council’s Public Protection team initiated its investigation into the Royal Oak Hotel on High after receiving a complaint from a member of the public reporting cockroaches.
An unannounced inspection on 8 September found widespread cockroach activity within the bar, including live and dead insects on monitoring boards and a live adult cockroach was observed.
Evidence of cockroaches was also noted in the cellar. By agreement with the hotel, the bar and cellar were voluntarily closed.
No cockroach activity was identified in the separate kitchen/café areas.
On 9 September, an independent pest control contractor confirmed a heavy German cockroach infestation behind the main bar.
Ceredigion County Council served a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice (HEPN) the same day to prohibit use of the bar and cellar until the health risk conditions were satisfied.
A follow‑up assessment on 16 September found continuing cockroach activity in the bar/cellar, while the kitchen/café remained unaffected.
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Public Protection, said: "We welcome the court’s decision. “Where officers find an imminent risk to health, we act without delay.
“This Order ensures the affected areas remain closed until the infestation is fully eradicated and we are satisfied that the risk to the public has been removed.
“We continue to work with the business and its pest control contractor to support a safe, compliant opening as soon as possible."
The Emergency Prohibition Order legally confirms the prohibition on using the bar and cellar at The Royal Oak Hotel until the council issues a certificate stating the health risk condition is no longer fulfilled. The separate kitchen/café areas were not found to be affected.
