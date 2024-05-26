Emergency services are still at the scene of a fire at a property in the centre of Aberystwyth.
Police tape has been used to cordon off part of North Parade while the fire brigade attend to the blaze, and people are being asked to avoid the area.
As well as the police and the fire brigade, paramedics and ambulances are also at the scene.
People have also gathered in large crowds, trying to find out more about the blaze.
We’ll bring you more information as we get it.
Part of North Parade is closed while emergency services deal with the incident (Julie McNicholls Vale)