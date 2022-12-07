The signs are unpromising here too: for instance, in hospital wards “Not for Resuscitation” notes are sometimes placed on patients’ beds when resuscitation and a longer lease of life might be possible; inevitably an atmosphere of general mistrust and fear can arise, especially among the older and more seriously ill patients; and of course, there can be financial advantages for the hospital management (an ever-increasing danger in these days of continual cuts and increased costs) not to mention relatives impatient for a share of the inheritance.