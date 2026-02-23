A new NHS specialist gambling treatment service and helpline will launch in Wales from 1 April.
The Wales Gambling Helpline will provide information, advice and support to anyone affected by gambling-related harms, including family members and others impacted.
Treatment for gambling harms will be accessible through a secure online platform, allowing support to be provided remotely.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has been awarded £1.3m a year by the Welsh Government to run the treatment service and helpline.
The funding comes from the money raised from the UK-wide gambling levy.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said: “This is a landmark moment marking the first time specialist gambling treatment and support services will be available from the NHS in Wales.
“The helpline will be a form of open access support available to people who need it the most.”
Clinical lead for gambling treatment services at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Dr Faye Graver said: “We are establishing a specialist gambling treatment service and the Wales Gambling Helpline to provide much-needed support for people struggling with gambling addiction.
“They will provide the necessary support, advice and information not only to people experiencing gambling-related harms, but also their family members and others affected.
“Research shows tens of thousands of people in Wales need support for gambling related harms and this treatment service will provide this from referral and triage through to aftercare.”
The gambling industry levy came into effect in April 2025 and raised approximately £120m in its first year.
To support implementation of the levy in Wales, the Welsh Government appointed Public Health Wales as the lead prevention co-ordinator for Wales and NHS Wales Performance and Improvement as the lead treatment co-ordinator for Wales.
Public Health Wales will launch a grant scheme in April providing opportunities related to gambling prevention.
