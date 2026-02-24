The NFU Cymru Livestock Board met just last week to discuss the proposals in a consultation that is being undertaken by the Welsh Government in conjunction with Defra, the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive. The board made it clear there that the proposed new rules, which would require the administration of pain relief (i.e. anaesthetic) prior to tail docking or castrating followed by an analgesic when using rubber rings, would introduce new risks. The board maintains that the current rules that allow for the use of rubber rings in lambs up to seven days without anaesthetic must remain in place.