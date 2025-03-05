“Now, at the age of 32 I am very comfortable with being empathetic and sensitive. Once I stopped viewing those qualities as a weakness, I was able to see just how wonderful those things can be. I was able to free my mind of self-doubt, self-criticism and guilt for having feelings which are completely natural and in doing so, I had more capacity to care for myself and others. I started talking about my struggles with mental illness on social media and through blog posts. I did it for myself at first as a way of embracing the person I am on good days and bad. I also did it to help those close to me to understand I was going through difficulties. I never once considered that talking openly about my experiences would positively impact others, but it did! Talking initiated conversations with friends, family, colleagues and even people I didn’t know that well. I received messages from people who said they had been going through similar experiences, and it was great to know we weren’t alone in what we were going through.”