This spring, a new version of one of Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch’s popular productions will be shown in Welsh, English and elements of British Sign Language.
Where the Leaves Blow is one of Aberystwyth-based Arad Goch’s most successful productions and was created in 2012.
It is described as a magical and interactive experience for children aged three to nine years, and accessibility has always been at the heart of this play.
The production has been performed in many different languages in all corners of the globe, including France, Russia, South Korea, Tunisia and Catalonia, and now, Arad Goch has added to the production by including the use of BSL.
The production was created by Jeremy Turner, Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch’s artistic director, and actors Gethin Evans and Ffion Wyn Bowen.
Ffion is the director of this new version of the production and the cast are Anni Dafydd and Gwern Philips. Anni is a recognisable face in Arad Goch productions, performing in Not Me, Clera and Twm Sion Cati but this is Gwern’s first production with the company.
Ffion and the cast collaborated with the Hearing Resource Centre at Ysgol Penglais in Aberystwyth to learn the elements of British Sign Language for the production.
On Monday, 23 January, Where the Leaves Blow was performed at Canolfan Arad Goch to the unit’s pupils and staff.
Dr Louize Miller, from Penglais Hearing Resource Centre, said: “This project has helped to empower our pupils with hearing loss by giving them the opportunity to be part of something bigger – raising deaf awareness and BSL in the community, and to help remove some of the barriers that they face every day.”
Arad Goch will be touring this production to schools and theatres across Wales over the next few months.
There will be a chance for thousands of children across Wales to experience this interactive production, which is performed inside and outside the school buildings; using naturally occurring objects from the environment to awaken the senses and the imagination of a child to create, build, play, explore and communicate.
The audience will get the opportunity to assist the characters in creating a safe, special and comfortable place to shelter and sleep, by facing some practical and emotional obstacles which occur when working and sharing with other individuals.
As well as the interactive elements within the play itself, there will also be a teachers’ pack available to download from the Arad Goch website which offers suggestions for subsequent class work, including a video to help learn some BSL vocabulary.
The accessible interactive production has very little language and would therefore be suitable for new Welsh speakers. The details of public performances can be found on Arad Goch’s website.
Dr Miller added: “I would like to reiterate that we are very grateful to you and your team for involving our pupils.
“Working with the crew has been a fantastic opportunity and timely too, as our topic for pupils in HRC is ‘In our community’.
“This topic was chosen because post-Covid, we have seen an increase in social anxieties in pupils as a whole, and so opportunities to work with people less familiar to them, in a safe and nurturing environment, has been amazing.
“Watching the pupils engage with the crew with increasing confidence each visit and to see them being proud of their input is just amazing.
“So a big thank you to you for inviting us to be part of your project and for increasing your performance’s accessibility, which will hopefully continue on through the Teacher’s Pack project.”