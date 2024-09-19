Aberdyfi Art Society was forced to postpone a demonstration by Wendy Murphy following the sudden death of a longstanding member of the group.
The demonstration, scheduled for 17 September, is now on 1 October at Neuadd Dyfi Aberdyfi, 10am-3pm.
A society spokesperson said: “Many apologies to anyone who turned up for the demonstration.”
Wendy’s demonstration (open to members and non-members) on ‘Aspects of Landscape’ will guide artists through a series of exercises to develop different approaches to landscape painting using colour imaginatively to provide drama in their compositions.
The next demonstration is by Gareth Jones on Tuesday, 15 October at Neuadd Dyfi Aberdyfi from 10am-3pm and is also open to members and non-members.
Please bring your own lunch to the demonstrations. Drinks will be provided at both events.
Gareth is a highly respected artist with many achievements and artists can be certain of a very exciting and informative morning.