A preview evening for guests and members of Aberdyfi Art Society took place on Tuesday, 30 July at 7pm in Neuadd Dyfi.
The chair of the society, Debbie Townsend, gave a welcome speech and introduced Dr Juli Crocombe who officially opened the exhibition.
Drinks and nibbles were provided and the artists and their guests were able to view the paintings.
They viewed a range of different styles and media from talented local artists.
On display were local and international scenes, still life paintings, portraits, flower an animal paintings, modern art and humorous studies.
The exhibition opened to the public on Wednesday, 31 July, and people were able to view the display from 9am-5pm daily.
The exhibition finished on Wednesday, 7 August.
The stewards welcomed the many people who came to view and buy the paintings and gift cards and buy raffle tickets for the painting by Mark Warner who gave a demonstration and workshop to the society last year.