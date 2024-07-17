‘Homage to the Stones’ is a new novel by Abersoch writer Duncan Smith.
Two ancient British kingdoms, each locked in a dangerous mix of political, religious and domestic turmoil, feature.
Wessex, ruled by its ruthlessly autocratic and ambitious king, and Cambria, its liberal, egalitarian leader struggling in her attempt to reconcile tribal differences in the face of individual and collective treachery and deception. At the heart of both and ultimately inextricably linking them, the creation of two hugely significant ceremonial monuments, the majestic stone circles of Stonehenge and Waun Mawn.
Drawing on the archaeological evidence from both sites, ‘Homage to the Stones’ - available from Amazon Books in paperback or Kindle format - is a powerful portrayal of how the ambition of two very different individuals in their pursuit of power not only affects the lives of those who seek it and, ultimately, wield it, but also those who come within the orbit of their influence, namely family, close friends and associates and the wider community.