Talented youngsters from Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s Dance School present ‘The Show Must Go On’ this weekend.
Dance teacher Miss Emma is excited to present a joyful celebration of dance, creativity, and confidence.
“This show brings our wonderful dancers together to share everything they have learnt throughout the year,” said Miss Emma, who has entered her 34th year of teaching at the dance school.
“From tiny first steps to more confident performers, each routine showcases the dedication, imagination, and spirit of our students.
“I’m so proud of all the children and how hard they’ve worked.
“Through music, movement and storytelling, our dancers will take you on a fun, heart-warming journey across a variety of styles and themes.
“The show celebrates the courage it takes to step on stage, the friendships formed in class, and the love of dance that brings us all together.”
Also contributing to the show is Sarah Cooke who leads musical theatre senior classes Grade 1 Modern and Grade 1 tap, Chris Jones with his commercial classes, Niamh O Brien who leads acro, and Alaw Griffiths who brings her clog dancers with traditional and contemporary music.
The Little Dance project present Snow White with lots of our youngsters dancing on the stage for the first time.
Lots of favourite songs, shows, films and TV programmes will be visited, including ‘Traitors’, ‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘Mean Girls’, ‘Inside Out’, and ‘Six’.
“We hope you enjoy the show and feel as proud of these amazing dancers as we do,” Miss Emma added.
“A big thank you to all the creative learning team, and all the staff at the arts centre for making this happen.
“We are excited to be working with Joe Wilcox Light ‘Em up, who will design the lights again this year.”
Amanda Trubshaw, Creative Learning and Wellbeing Manager at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, said: “The Show Must Go On is this year’s Dance School production, bringing together young people from across our community to share what they’ve been working on throughout the past few months.
“It’s been a pleasure to see their progress in technique, performance and musicality, as well as their clear enjoyment of dance and working together.
“We’re really looking forward to welcoming audiences to celebrate their achievements this weekend.”
‘The Show Must Go On’ is this Friday, 27 March (7pm) and Saturday, 28 March (2pm and 7pm).
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