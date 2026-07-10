A gallery in Cardiff is hosting an exhibition of paintings and drawings by six artists, including three Aberystwyth graduates.
The artists are Siân Alun, Lynn Edwards, Maureen Grealy, Mary Gavagan, Gigi Jones and Michael West, and the latter three are graduates of Aberystwyth University’s School of Art, formerly the Visual Art Department.
They currently have work hanging alongside each other in Oriel Canfas in Cardiff, in an exhibition called ‘GWEFR’ - Thrill.
The last time these three artists exhibited together was in 1980, in their degree show at The Arts Centre, Aberystwyth University.
At that time their painting tutor was David Tinker (1924 - 2000) a member of the 56 Art Group of which he was a founder member. David was a well respected artist throughout Wales.
Oriel Canfas is run by an artists ’co-operative, with both studios and an education space on-site.
Mike West, a retired teacher, originally from Port Talbot, curated this current exhibition, together with Anthony Evans, one of the artists based at Oriel Canfas.
The idea behind the exhibition is to show the work of a group of artists who rarely exhibit their art.
Work on exhibition includes oil paintings, watercolour and pencil drawings. Subjects include: Abstract drawings, portraits, landscapes, still life and flower studies.
Four of the artists exhibiting are from Wales, while two of the artists, who have known each other since they were school friends in Blackburn, Maureen Grealy and Mary Gavagan are from Lancashire
Mike West, organiser of the exhibition said: “‘Gwefr’, the title of the exhibition, means a spark, charge, thrill or sensation. Six artists aim to replenish your appetites with a selection of paintings and drawings”
The exhibition which continues up to and including Saturday 18 July, Tuesday-Friday, from 1pm-4pm.
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