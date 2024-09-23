A new theatre group for adults will be opening its doors at Canolfan Arad Goch on 9 October, and the first 10 sessions will be free.
Are you interested in developing your performance skills? Or maybe scriptwriting? Perhaps you'd like to learn about the backstage work involved in a production? Maybe you are more interested in creating costumes and props or set design? If you are interested in any of these theatrical elements, you are invited to go to Arad Goch to learn more, socialise, and have fun through drama.
No previous experience is required. All you need is plenty of enthusiasm and an open mind in regards to the world of theatre.
An Arad Goch spokesperson said: “The sessions will be held through the medium of Welsh, but new Welsh speakers are very welcome. It is a perfect opportunity to practice and build confidence in performing and socialising while using the Welsh language.”
They added: “This group is made possible thanks to a grant from the Arfor Project, and both Arad Goch and Arfor believe that it is vital to have a Welsh-language theatre group for adults in Aberystwyth.
“The Arfor Project has already funded a technical theatre course at Canolfan Arad Goch, which was a huge success, so it is great to see continued support for promoting creativity through Welsh in Ceredigion.
“A taster session will be held on 9 October at Canolfan Arad Goch from 7pm-9pm, giving everyone with an interest a chance to come for a chat and discuss what you'd like to get out of the experience!”