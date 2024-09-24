An upcoming documentary will take a fresh look at the remains of the Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway line, promising viewers unforgettable vistas of a railway which once directly connected the north and south of Wales and closed to passengers 60 years ago.
‘Abandoned Railways from Above’ is a new series by Channel 4 which takes a bird’s eye view of several closed railways in the UK, mapping out former routes in their current state and exploring the areas the lines passed through.
The fourth programme in the series visits various points of interest along the former Aberystwyth to Carmarthen line, including the work sheds of the Rheidol Railway, Trawscoed Mansion, Strata Florida Abbey, the former Pont Llanio creamery, a restored woollen mill in Cynwyl Elfed, as well as the Gwili Steam Railway.
Traws Link Cymru has been campaigning for the reintroduction of the line for over a decade, in which time a scoping study and a full feasibility study have been published by the Welsh Government.
Chairman Mike Walker said: “We couldn’t be more grateful to Channel 4 for choosing to explore this line as part of their new series. The footage speaks for itself as to how beautiful the former line from Aberystwyth to Carmarthen was, and despite our best efforts to film the line from above using our own drone, the professional photography of the production team has left us in awe.
“This is by far the most comprehensive documentary ever produced on this line, combining topographical footage with contributions from former railway staff, historians, and local business owners.
“Viewers will be able to see for themselves just how vital – and feasible – reopening this line will be. After 11 years of campaigning, the next train departing from Aberystwyth to Carmarthen has never felt closer.”
TLC committee member and former Mayor of Aberystwyth Dylan Wilson-Lewis, added, “It was a privilege to be part of the programme, and being given exclusive access to Pencader Tunnel was an experience I’ll never forget.”
Abandoned Railways from Above: Aberystwyth to Carmarthen is broadcast on Channel 4 on Saturday, 12 October at 8.25pm.