To mark National Grief Awareness Day on 30 August, a short film created by youngsters was officially launched the day before in Arad Goch, Aberystwyth.
It is estimated 127 youngsters are bereaved of a parent every day in the UK, with 78 per cent of 11-16 year olds saying they have been bereaved of a close relative or friend, according to one survey held by Winston’s Wish Bereavement Charity.
The idea for the film came from youngsters from the Aberystwyth Community Ambassadors Group, who wanted to co-produce a creative piece to raise awareness and develop understanding of what it means to face grief and bereavement as a young person, and highlight support available locally.
They applied for, and got, a Youth Led Grant from Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations.
Cwmni Theatr Arad Goch was approached and took on the challenge of leading the production.
Contribution by bereavement charity, Sandy Bear was integral, with Sandy Bear Youth Ambassadors sharing their stories and experiences, shaping some of the storylines. Also featured is the real-life experiences of Molly Grainger who established an online blog to support others following her own journey of grief and loss.
Taking leading roles in the film were Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig pupils, with the launch evening also hosted by two lead actors, Nel Dafis and Megan Griffiths.
Youngsters worked with Arad Goch, under the guidance of film director, Carwyn Blayney, to create a storyline and script, and filmed scenes in and around Aberystwyth, before editing the footage and preparing voice over, to create ‘Growing with Grief’.
Watch the film at https://vimeo.com/1113041093/28a2564411?share=copy. It is intended as an educational resources in schools and other settings, to help others facing grief and bereavement.
Learn more about support available to bereaved children and young people in Ceredigion through Sandy Bear’s Bereavement Charity. Visit www.sandybear.co.uk/.
