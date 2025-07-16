Cardigan Castle will be full of sharp dialogue and catchy tunes when Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore is performed there by Illyria.
The castle opens at 6pm on 5 August for a 7pm start of this Mwldan/Cardigan Castle co-promotion.
This comic opera is performed outdoors by a cast of six on a spectacular nautical set, using Sullivan’s full score.
Captain’s daughter Josephine is in love with common sailor Ralph. Her father insists she marries Sir Joseph Porter, First Lord of the Admiralty – whose roving eye has already noticed her.
The lovers are caught eloping from the ship and Ralph is locked in the ship’s dungeon. Can Buttercup’s revelations enable everyone to marry their true hearts’ loves?
Book tickets with Mwldan to find out!
