Youth charity Area 43 has launched a new programme offering the chance for young people to gain real experience in making coffees, working with customers and handling cash at their cafe space, Depot.
Area 43 is partnering up with social justice charity Foothold Cymru to expand their Volunteens programme which was piloted in Carmarthenshire - supporting hundreds of young people to gain experience and help their communities.
The Volunteens programme was so successful that it is now expanding into Ceredigion, Powys and Pembrokeshire.
Emily Wells, who is leading the rollout of the Volunteens service for Foothold Cymru, said: “Young people want to give back to their communities and are passionate about making a positive impact.
“But they struggled to find accessible, youth-friendly volunteering opportunities.
“Volunteens bridges that gap—giving amazing organisations like Area 43 the tools to offer opportunities that benefit everyone.”
The Volunteens will learn about working in a real cafe at Depot - a youth-led space available exclusively for young people who want a safe space, open Tuesday to Saturday each week.
Area 43 is a charity aiming to support young people formally and informally, led by young people and the belief that young people have the power to change communities.
At Depot, Volunteens will be trained up as baristas, taking orders, keeping the cafe clean and working as part of a friendly team.
Michelle Costigan from Area 43 said: "At Depot, we believe in creating real opportunities for people to build confidence, learn new skills, and take meaningful steps toward employment.
“It's more than just training — it's about belonging, growing, and being supported every step of the way."
