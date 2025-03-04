A wide variety of spoken word performers will be in the spotlight at the Cellar Bards in Cardigan on Friday, 14 March.
The Cellar doors and bar open at 7.30pm. Entry is £5, and open mic spots are available – sign up on the door by 8pm.
There is no special guest this month, giving local writers and performers the chance to share their work.
“We are always happy to have an open mic evening with no special guest,” said MC Dave Urwin.
“This offers an opportunity for local writers to share their work in a safe and friendly environment. The quality and standard of the poetry and prose on our open mic is always exceptionally high, so it’s well worth coming to listen.”