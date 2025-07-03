Ceredigion bus company Richard Bros has been awarded the contract to operate the T5 service between Haverfordwest and Aberystwyth.
Transport for Wales says the new contract will be introduced in two phases, bringing a range of improvements to public transport in the region.
The first phase begins on Sunday, 20 July, with the introduction of a year-round Sunday service on the T5.
TfW says this will significantly improve weekend travel options.
In addition, a revised Sunday timetable on the T1 will be introduced, offering greater flexibility and convenience for passengers.
The second phase launches on Sunday, 31 August and will see increased frequency on the T5 Monday to Saturday service, moving to an hourly timetable throughout the day.
There will also be later evening journeys, improving access for those travelling for work, education, or leisure.
The service will also Introduce new distance-based fares, offering fairer pricing and better value for passengers.
An Aberystwyth–Aberaeron Day Ticket will also be launched, allowing unlimited travel on both the T1 and T5 services.
Transport for Wales adds: “Looking ahead, passengers can also look forward to the introduction of brand new, high-quality vehicles on the T5 route from March 2026, further enhancing comfort, accessibility, and environmental performance.”
Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport at TfW said: “The enhancements being introduced will make it easier for people to travel for work, education, and leisure, while also supporting our sustainability goals."
Simon Richards, Director, Richards Bros said: "We’re proud to have been awarded the contract to operate the T5 service and look forward to working with TfW to deliver a high-quality, dependable service for passengers.”
“These improvements, including more frequent journeys and new fare options, will make a real difference to the communities we serve.
“We’re especially excited about the introduction of new vehicles in 2026.”
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones welcomed the announcement having echoed campaigners’ calls over recent years for improvements to the service.
She said: "This is good news for the T5 bus route from Aberystwyth to Haverfordwest.
“After a long campaign, there will be a Sunday service this month and hourly service from September.
“This is a big improvement to our bus services in Ceredigion, and is a positive step towards increasing public transport options in the county.”
