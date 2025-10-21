Musicians from Wales and England will arrive at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Tuesday, 11 November when they will join forces for their project, Synergedd.
ALAW celebrate the traditional music of Wales with an infectious passion, combining powerful songwriting with original tunes.
VRï have twice won Best Album at the Wales Folk Awards, and combine the beauty of classical strings with the hedonism of a pub session, all bound with powerful vocal harmonies.
Hannah James is a spellbindingly innovative musician, singer and dancer described as “a true original” (The Guardian). Renowned as one of the best accordionists on the British folk scene, her musicianship extends far beyond the tradition.
See Synergedd with Alaw, VRï and Hannah James on Tuesday, 11 November at 7.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.