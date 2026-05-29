Canfas Gallery, Cardigan is pleased to present new exhibition, Impasto!
Featuring the work of Welsh artists Eloise Govier and Michael Monaghan, the exhibition is on until 4 July.
A special drinks reception and Meet the Artist event is being held today, Saturday 30 May, from 1pm-3pm.
The exhibition makes a compelling case for impasto not as a stylistic choice but as a way of thinking — a means by which paint becomes a record of everything the body and mind bring to the act of making.
Michael Monaghan is an established artist who has exhibited widely across the UK and France. His work spans an ambitious range of subjects — still life with flowers, Welsh architecture, portraiture, and abstract landscape — unified throughout by a commanding impasto technique.
Thick pigment is pushed, scraped, and coaxed into forms that hold the memory of his gestures; surfaces that breathe with rhythm and resistance, at once raw and refined. Colour surges and recedes like a pulse, forging visual energy from instinctive action. Across every subject, painting becomes an act of forging rather than depicting.
Eloise Govier's practice draws upon the principles of Expressionism and the bold chromatic clarity of Fauvism, interpreting the landscapes of Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire as emotional and sensory experience rather than literal depiction.
The old harbour town of Abergwaun, the iconic Parrog, the Teifi estuary at Patch — all rendered in colour combinations that are at once surprising and completely convincing. She has become wildly popular with collectors for that fearless generosity with colour and the raw physical energy of her palette knife technique.
It has been 18 years since her first professional solo show on Cardigan High Street, and Impasto! marks her first return to the town since 2022.
Curator Anne Cakebread said: "There is an intensity to both bodies of work that demands attention — as an exhibition they create a remarkable dialogue. Impasto! felt like a natural pairing the moment we began to think about it."
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