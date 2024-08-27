Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre bring their heart-wrenching show, ‘Iphigenia Yn Splott’ to Ceredigion and Gwynedd this month.
Effie is Iphigenia, a natural storyteller whose monologue takes us on a tour of her world and the tragedies that befall her.
This is the story of disaffection and the people left behind – tragically as relevant in today’s cost of living crisis as it was back in austerity Britain. This is a reworked version of the Greek Iphigenia myth (the sacrificial woman), transported to the streets of Cardiff.
The production received rave reviews back when it was first performed, and has now been further reworked as a Welsh language production (with English captions throughout).
Alice Eklund’s powerful production of this new Welsh translation urgently brings this devastating classic to life once more. Full of raw emotion, empathy, compassion and heart, Iphigenia Yn Sblott is a shattering wake-up call and the play we all need right now.
Let Effie guide you through the streets of today’s Cardiff. Step into her world. See how we live through her eyes.
‘Iphigenia Yn Splott’ will be performed in Welsh. Captions in English will be available at every performance.
This production, funded by the Arts Council of Wales, contains strong language, sexual references, sensitive themes including grief and neonatal loss and scenes which some audience members may find upsetting.
‘Iphigenia Yn Splott’ is by Gary Owen. This new production has been directed by Alice Eklund and is performed by Seren Hamilton.
Audiences have an opportunity to see ‘Iphigenia yn Sblot’ at Mwldan, Cardigan on 17 September, Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 25 September, Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli on 26 September and Galeri Caernarfon on 28 September.