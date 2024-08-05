Fans of Devil’s Bridge artist Mary Lloyd Jones can see her artwork on display in Cardiff next month.
Inspired by the landscape she worked on as a young girl with her parents, Mary’s work is a celebration of the rural environment and her roots.
Her work expresses her deep connection to Wales and the idea of cynefin; a sense of belonging and attachment to a particular place. This sense of place is further strengthened by her own Welsh-language cultural inheritance.
Mary is an Honorary Fellow of Trinity College, Carmarthen and the University of Aberystwyth. She also holds an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and is a Fellow of the Learned Society of Wales. Over the years she has worked as an artist-in-residence in Scotland, Ireland, United States, India, Italy, Spain and France.
The vibrant, energetic and colourful works in this exhibition, at Celf Gallery, Bangor Street, Cardiff, celebrate Mary’s career in painting. The exbition runs from 7 September–6 October.