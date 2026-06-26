Ceredigion residents are being challenged to read 21 books within a year.
The county’s Library Service has launched the 21 Book Challenge, which is designed to encourage adults to discover new books and experience the pleasure of reading.
It is available at all six libraries across the county, as well as through the mobile library service. Just collect a challenge card from your local library, choose books from a variety of categories, and start reading.
Categories range from "A Book with a Red Cover" to a "Celebrity Memoir" and more, to inspire readers to try something different.
To celebrate their achievements, readers will receive a reward after they have read seven, 14, and 21 books.
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