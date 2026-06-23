A new drama group for adults will present their first production this July.
Theatr Fel1 at Theatr Felinfach present ‘Dylan and Jim’.
The group meets every fortnight at Theatr Felinfach to develop their drama skills and create new productions. Recently, they have been working on a brand-new radio drama that offers a playful exploration of Dylan Thomas’ work, imagining conversations between the poet and T. James Jones (Jim Parc Nest).
Sioned, Senior Creative Officer at Theatr Felinfach, said: “We are eagerly looking forward to the premiere of Theatr Fel1. Dylan and Jim is performed live in the style of a radio drama and plays with the idea of conversations that might have taken place if Jim Parc Nest had had the opportunity to meet Dylan Thomas.
“Members have enjoyed the opportunity to step into the shoes of many of Dylan Thomas’ memorable characters, particularly from Under Milk Wood.”
Dwynwen Lloyd Llywelyn, Head of Theatr Felinfach and the scriptwriter, added: “Jim Parc Nest has spoken a lot about the connections and coincidences between his family and the family of Dylan Thomas, although they never met. The play celebrates Dylan Thomas’ work in a distinctly Welsh way while remaining faithful to the original.”
Dylan Thomas spent time in Ceredigion, and the area played a role in inspiring his creative work.
“We’re very excited to share this unique experience with audiences,” Sioned added.
‘Dylan and Jim’ will be performed at Tŷ Glyn Hotel, Ciliau Aeron, on 2 July, and at the Alun R. Edwards Centre, Ceredigion Library, Aberystwyth on 8 July.
Tŷ Glyn will offer a special pre-show menu so contact the venue directly for more information and to book in advance.
Tickets and further information can be found on Theatr Felinfach’s website [email protected] or from the box office (01570 470697).
Follow ‘Theatr Felinfach’ on Facebook and YouTube, and Instagram - @theatrfelinfach.
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