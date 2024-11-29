If all the festive cheer is too much for you already, Ceredigion Museum welcome The Ragged Storytelling Collective and their alternative winter show on Thursday, 19 December.
‘Binderella’ is a true back-alley fairytale, full of grit, grime and greed. This is wild myth-making at its finest, crawling from the cracks in the concrete, out of the bottom of the supermarket bins, the anarchist anti-Goddess has come at last to fight for our future.
Described as a tale for our times, a wild birth-myth of an Anti-Goddess who challenges the forces of greed and despair that seek to steal our future from us, this anarchistic wonder story peeks through the cracks in our society, fusing an environmental rallying cry with an uplifting call for compassion and courage in this age of crisis.
For ages 12 and above, the show contains descriptions of eviction by authorities. Suicide is mentioned but there is no detailed description.
Doors open at 7pm.