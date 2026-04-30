Ceredigion Music Service youngsters entertained a large audience at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
The concert on 26 April showcased the talents of the service’s Intermediate Orchestra and Choir, highlighting senior members who will compete at the Urdd Eisteddfod and with national ensembles this summer.
Tenor Trystan Llyr Griffiths, pianist David Doidge, and Cardigan choir, Côr Meibion Ar Ôl 3 made guest appearances.
Ceredigion Music Service Manager Dan Edwards-Phillips said: “We are incredibly proud of all the young people who performed. They have grown in confidence and character throughout the rehearsal process, and we couldn’t be prouder of what they achieved on stage.
“Sharing the stage with such renowned artists made the evening even more special and provided a truly inspiring experience for everyone involved.”
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