Dynamix Performing Arts School take to the stage at London’s O2 Indigo Theatre on Sunday, 21 July.
The Ceredigion group make their O2 debut, performing songs and dances from hit shows as well as a medley from their forthcoming production, ‘Annie’.
A group of 25 students are ready and raring to go. School principal and director Laura Blundall-Gilbert said: “I am so proud of all my students. I wish them all the best for their O2 debut.”
This winter Dynamix will perform the musical Annie about an orphan who makes it big in New York.
With hit numbers like ‘It’s a Hard Knock Life’ and ‘Tomorrow’ it promises to be a show not to be missed. Dynamix are on the lookout for new members to join them for it.
If you would like more information on Dynamix Performing Arts School’s classes in acting, singing and dance or to be involved with their forthcoming productions, get in touch.