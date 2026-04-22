Acclaimed triple harpist and composer Cerys Hafana has created a new song inspired by the Dilyn Dyfi: Language Flows from the Land project and the poetry of Tegwyn Talyglannau.
Hafana, who grew up in Machynlleth, is celebrated for transforming archival material, folk songs, psalms, and found sounds into distinctive contemporary works. This latest piece continues that exploration, drawing directly on the cultural and linguistic heritage of the Dyfi valley.
The Dilyn Dyfi project, led by the Welsh Place Names Society in collaboration with Siop Lyfrau’r Senedd-dy, Glasbrint (artist Liz Fenwick), and the local community, focusses on recording historic place names along the River Dyfi and surrounding areas.
Through a series of workshops held throughout 2023 at venues including the Senedd-dy and Caffi’r Hen Siop in Dinas Mawddwy, contributions were gathered from farming union representatives, fishing association members, Merched y Wawr, and local residents.
These efforts preserve a rich tapestry of names that might otherwise have been lost within a generation. Now documented and celebrated, they offer a powerful insight into the region’s history, culture, and deep connection between language and landscape.
Inspired by this, Hafana’s new composition has been specially created for Côr Cymraeg y Canolfan, a community choir based at Machynlleth’s Canolfan Owain Glyndŵr.
The choir brings together Welsh speakers and learners of all levels, united by a shared love of singing in Welsh.
Led by Iona Sawtell of the Natural Voice Network, the choir prides itself on inclusivity, with sessions conducted bilingually in Welsh and English. No prior experience is needed, making it an accessible space for anyone interested in exploring Welsh language and music.
The choir usually meets every third Saturday of the month from 11am-1pm.
On 16 May, the choir will hold an open workshop at the Warren Room, Forge Rd from 11am-1pm, where Cerys will teach this new piece.
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