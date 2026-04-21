The line-up for Aberystwyth’s Poetry and Literature Festival has been confirmed.
World-class poets and authors will descend on the town from 8-10 May, with venues around Aberystwyth hosting events.
Cardiff-based Taz Rahman returns to discuss how poetry is inspired by fine art, Elizabeth Parker brings nature into the mix with poems about wildlife, and festival organizer - owner of Bookshop by the Sea, Freya Blyth - will focus on the women of the Bible.
Since the first festival in 2023, Freya has worked to build on its success, and is proud of the buzz it creates around the town.
“All this would not be possible without the continued support of our partners,” Freya said, adding: “This year additional support from the local consortium involved in securing UNESCO City of Literature status for the town and Ceredigion has made it possible to expand the Welsh sessions included in the already impressive list of contributors.”
Manon Steffan Ros in conversation with Elin Haf Gruffydd Jones will discuss the international success and multiple translations of her award-winning novel, ‘Llyfr Glas Nebo’/’The Blue Book of Nebo’.
Award-winning poet and playwright Menna Elfyn in conversation with local award-winning author Jane Aaron will discuss her long career and read from her new collection, ‘Parch’.
Simultaneous translation will be provided for these Welsh sessions.
Aberystwyth’s own town poet, Hywel Griffiths, and former town poet, Eurig Salisbury, will lead a walking tour highlighting Aberystwyth’s literary heritage.
Caernarfon town poet, Iestyn Tyne, will perform ‘Carneddi’, a poetic and musical response to Geoff Charles' iconic 1945 photograph of Carneddog and Catrin Griffith.
Professor Llusern (of podcast ‘Here Be Dragons’ fame) will entertain little ones with stories of magical creatures that once, according to legend, lived in Wales. There will be giants, mermaids, monsters, fairies and more during this free bilingual session.
For the full line-up and tickets, visit aberystwythpoetryfestival.co.uk.
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