Exhibitions at Cletwr community cafe, Tre’r Ddȏl are often surprising and always exciting.
They spice up the experience of having a coffee or lunch, and two exhibitions continue that trend this month.
‘To my Trees’ is by Hannah Doyle, a local artist, who celebrates the Dyfi Valley in lino and wood cut prints.
Explaining how she is exploring a landscape where humans, plants and wildlife exist in a symbiotic community, Hannah said: “In my prints I use line and light, contrast and mark making to create images that celebrate our wild, resilient, evolving land and community between the Cambrian Mountains and Cardigan Bay”.
Some of the prints were made during a residency with Tir Canol, an organisation which is a community of action operating in the Dyfi and Rheidol valleys “…that is designing and providing positive outcomes for nature and people through our use of the land and sea”.
The purpose behind Hannah’s work was to explore how planting and nurturing trees and hedges can repair the relationship between community and land; bring the community together, and help us all to find a greater sense of belonging.
Meanwhile, the textiles from West Africa exhibits make a bold contrast to the subtle colours and textures in Hannah’s prints. “West African textiles are a dynamic fusion of artistry, heritage, and storytelling. Across Nigeria, Mali, and Ghana, generations of artisans have developed distinctive techniques that celebrate community, identity, and beauty,” a Cletwr spokesperson said.
The exhibition will be a draw for all interested in textiles. It includes work in the adire tradition from Nigeria, examples of Mali’s famous bogolanfini or mud cloth and woven kente fabric from Ghana.
Whether wrapped in indigo hues or stitched into vibrant weaves, West African fabrics weave stories of resilience, spirituality, and pride. In today's global design world, they continue to inspire while keeping tradition alive.
