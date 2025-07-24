Craft Festival Wales returns to Cardigan Castle from 5-7 September following the success of last year’s inaugural show.
Over 3,500 people filled the town over three days, and the festival won Ceredigion’s Event of the Year.
Craft Festival Wales is a national event celebrating the finest craft and making and is now confirmed as an annual fixture on the event calendar for Cardigan thanks to support from Event Wales, part of Welsh Government, Arts Council of Wales, Ceredigion County Council Shared Prosperity Fund and local business partners.
It will feature 100 professional makers, each chosen by an independent selection panel for the quality and originality of their work. Makers from across the UK will exhibit handmade fine jewellery, silver, wood and metal, ceramics, glass, furniture, paper and print and textiles.
The not-for-profit festival is led by Sarah James MBE, from Cardigan, who has been curating multi-award-winning craft events across the UK since 2003.
“I’m delighted Craft Festival Wales will be returning to my beloved hometown of Cardigan” said Sarah.
“I was completely blown away by the response from local people, visitors and makers last year and I can’t wait to present an even bigger and better Craft Festival Wales at Cardigan Castle in September. Our funding awards reflect the support the sector needs and the passionate interest in craft that is held by the people of Wales and across the UK.”
The event also includes craft workshops for adults to pre-book online, ‘The Capital of Craft’ talks by accomplished makers, authors and broadcasters, a sculpture trail through the Castle gardens, live music, local food and drink, and a free children’s craft tent.
Demonstrators at the event include textile artist, designer and maker Laura Thomas from Bridgend, ceramicist Ella Bua-In from Cardigan, whose work is inspired by the River Teifi, furniture maker Dylan Glyn from Caersŵs in Powys, and print maker Tom Frost from Llanboidy near Whitland.
Throughout the three-day event, the eclectic live music programme highlights the wealth of great talent in the area including Mari Mathias, Bwca, Dewin, young singer songwriters Chwaer, Lowri Evans and the Disclaimers featuring Brychan Llyr and Gareth Davies.
Other entertainment includes live theatre from Hijinx, pioneers in promoting opportunities for actors with learning disabilities and autism, street entertainers, and storytelling from contemporary to the Mabinogi tradition in both Welsh and English.
Craft Festival Wales extends across Cardigan at six venues where original work commissioned by Oriel Myrddin from Carmarthen will be exhibited. The Craft Trail, inspired by Welsh Folklore will feature emerging new talent at Mwldan, Awen Teifi, Crwst, Albion, Walden Arts and Studio 3. A free-entry exhibition of fine textiles and willow, entitled Woven will alsp be hosted at Canfas Gallery.
Partners supporting the event are Cardigan Town Council, Cambrian Wool, Cered - Menter Iaith Ceredigion, Coleg Sir Gar, Coleg Ceredigion, Fforest, Heritage Crafts, Llantarnam Grange, Mwldan, National Wool Museum, Novus, Oriel Myrddin Gallery, Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust (QEST), Walden Arts and We are Makers. Tickets to Craft Festival Wales are on sale now. Visit https://www.craftfestival.co.uk/Wales/.
