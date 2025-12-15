A St Dogmaels man has appeared in court charged with thefts from shops in Cardigan.
Andrew O’Connell, of 21 Maeshyfryd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
The 38-year-old is accused of stealing perfume and an electric toothbrush worth £227 from the Boots store in Cardigan, and stealing clothes worth £102 from the Original Factory Shop in Cardigan – both on 9 December this year.
O’Connell is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 February next year for a trial hearing.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
