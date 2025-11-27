People across the world can support the next generation of young Dyfi Valley artists via an online auction, with all funds raised going to the Palestinian youth programme, the Hands Up Project.
Many displayed their work for the first time, shown alongside established artists including Eisteddfod Gold Medal Winner Gareth Griffiths, painter R&F Mo and Bedwyr Williams, and poems written by Palestinian children aged 9-15 via the Hands Up Project.
Lisa, 16, from the Dyfi Valley, is selling her painting Cwm Dyfi, a landscape of the valley she calls home.
As one of the organisers of the exhibition supported by Ennyn Cymru, she said: “I had several aims for the exhibition- to spread awareness of the genocide in Palestine, to give people the opportunity to donate money towards charities that help young people in Palestine, and to give young people locally a chance to exhibit their work alongside professional artists.
“I felt both sad and hopeful throughout the experience - hanging the poems written by the children in Palestine was devastating.
“The pain and suffering they have gone through in the past two years is unimaginable.
“They speak of loss, grief and hurt, but all of their poems had hope.
“Despite such devastation, they still carry compassion and hope for the future, and this made me hopeful as well.
“What we are doing here is small, but I hope that it will encourage others to think about how they can help those in the war.”
The art is on sale online until 11 December, when Sploj will host a closing event from 6pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.