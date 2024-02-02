Ransack Dance tour to Ceredigion and Gwynedd this month with an ambitious double-bill production of athletic contemporary dance, spoken word and live music – plus performances from local community members.
Us and Them explores both togetherness and separation. How we connect with some people by sharing experiences, whilst disconnecting with others by creating barriers. This powerful piece is also performed alongside local groups from across the community. Some groups will feature in the stage performance while others will be showcasing the work they have done in workshops with the main company dancers.
Artistic director Sarah Rogers said: “We are delighted to be bringing this exciting work to communities across Wales.
“We are looking forward to working and dancing with the community groups on the tour and sharing our performance with audiences.
“We’ve also worked to make the production accessible for d/Deaf and Hard of Hearing people by incorporating Sign Language (BSL) creatively into the performance. We hope that alongside making the work more accessible we hope that this has created exciting choreography for audiences to enjoy too.”
Us and Them is on at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 8 February; Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli on Wednesday, 21 February; and Galeri, Caernarfon on Saturday, 24 February.