The latest exhibition at The Welsh Quilt Centre, Lampeter runs until 22 November.
In the main gallery they have ‘As Time Goes By’, featuring Welsh quilts form different eras and contrasting walks of life!
Gallery two contains stunning work by Welsh textile artist Cefyn Burgess in ‘Tu ol I’r Blwch’ (‘Behind the box’), based on Cefyn’s first visit to Northern India in the footstep of Welsh Missionaries.
In gallery three there’s wonderful print work by Ruth Jen Evans ‘Basged, Bwced a Babi’ (‘Basket, Bucket and Baby’).
“Many people will be familiar with Ruth’s humorous Welsh ladies!” a quilt centre spokesperson said.
“We get visitors from all over the world but we hope that many living locally will continue to support us.”