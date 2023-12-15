The next annual Tenovus Lovelight concert of celebration and reflection will feature not only the Llanidloes Tenovus Choir but also a former winner of the BBC's Choirgirl of the Year competition.
The Llanidloes Lovelight concert will take place just before the end of the Christmas season, on Friday, 5 January at 7pm in Trinity Church, Short Bridge Street.
Ruth Fortey will join the choir for the concert while Russell George, MS for Montgomeryshire, will be the compère for the evening.
Tenovus Cancer Care is a national Welsh charity and runs a network of choirs throughout the country because research has shown that singing can help those affected by cancer.
January's Lovelight concert will, as always, include a moment of silence and reflection in memory of those who have died of cancer or other illnesses, particularly in the past year.
Ruth has sung professionally for more than 30 years and writes and records with film composer Jason Chatwin under the band name The RueJays.
Ruth said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity of performing what I hope will be an entertaining mix of songs in support of this wonderful celebration."
During the Covid lockdown, Ruth and Jason worked together in a “bubble”; in the concert Ruth, accompanied by Jobe Baker-Sullivan, will sing one or two original songs inspired by her and Jason's experiences of the pandemic.
Admission to the concert is free, as are refreshments afterwards. Donations to Tenovus Cancer Care on the night will be welcomed and gratefully received.