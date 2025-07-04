The Welsh Liberal Democrats won Llanidloes’ county council by-election last night, narrowly defeating Reform by 0.5 per cent.
Fleur Frantz-Morgans, a domestic violence worker, won the election to become the next Powys County Councillor representing Llanidloes with 557 votes.
Reform UK candidate Graham Maurice Jones, a former Powys councillor for five years, came second with 551 votes.
Fleur Frantz-Morgans said: "I would like to thank everyone from across the community who has placed their trust in me to represent them on the council.
"I am looking forward to getting started straight away and ensuring local residents’ voices are heard clearly, and that the issues raised with me during the campaign are addressed."
A by-election took place on 3 July following the retirement of Lib Dem Councillor Gareth Morgan, who had served Llanidloes for 52 years.
Fellow Lib Dem County Councillor and Senedd candidate for Gwynedd Maldwyn, Glyn Preston, said: “It’s fantastic news that Llanidloes will have another hard-working Liberal Democrat councillor to continue the extraordinary legacy of Gareth Morgan.
“I am looking forward to working closely with Fleur to deliver for the people of Llanidloes.
"As we head into the Senedd elections next year, it is clear that people are fed up with the two old legacy parties.
“Whether it was the Conservatives' awful record of cutting public services over the last 14 years or Welsh Labour’s poor handling of the Welsh NHS and neglect of rural areas like ours, people are crying out for change.
"In Montgomeryshire, the Liberal Democrats have a long and proud history of standing up and being a loud voice for our communities.”
The full voting results are:
Fleur Frantz-Morgans (Welsh Lib Dems) - 557
Graham Jones (Reform UK) - 551
Victoria Evans (Plaid Cymru) - 225
Trudy Davies (Welsh Labour) - 112
Phylip Davies (Welsh Conservative Party) - 118
David Campbell (Independent) - 6
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.