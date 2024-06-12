Gwynedd college student James Hopkins will work on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras tour in Liverpool this week.
The Coleg Menai Bangor music student is part of the stage crew as the singer visits Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium for three nights.
More than 150,000 Swifties will see the superstar singer perform at Anfield this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
James, who studies Level 3 Music Technology at Coleg Menai, is working as stage crew for all three shows.
He has been building the stage this week, and will be on hand to help with any lighting, sound or other production issues once Tay-Tay takes to the stage.
James has worked for Liverpool Stage Crew since 2018, working on shows including P!nk, Take That and Bon Jovi at Anfield.
He said: “It’s mad. You get to see how it all works. You’ve got jobs to do during the shows but sometimes you get to listen to the music as well.”
The 25-year-old plays guitar and can sometimes be seen busking in Chester.
He enrolled on the Level 2 Music Technology course at Coleg Menai in 2021 and is now in the second year of his Level 3 course. He has a track, ‘Reverie’, on this year's album from Coleg Menai's Music department, Cerdd Menai Music 23/24. The album is available on Spotify (https://shorturl.at/PzCVU).
James said: “I’m a musician, and I wanted to make a living doing something I enjoy doing.”
