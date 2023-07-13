Harlech’s Annual Art Exhibition will open its doors on Saturday, 22 July.
The exhibition takes place in the Neuadd Goffa, just across the road from the castle.
It is staged each year by Llanfair Art Group, which draws members from across Dwyfor and Meirionnydd.
The event offers the opportunity for locals and visitors to buy original art at affordable prices, as well as hand-painted cards and other craft work.
The exhibition runs from Saturday, 22 July until Friday, 5 August, and is open daily from 11am to 5pm. Admission is free.