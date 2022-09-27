Inspirational entrepreneur recognised with award
A PENYGROES woman has been recognised for her work in the community.
Maggie Ogunbanwo (pictured) has been chosen as the winner of the Entrepreneur Award at this year’s Chwarae Teg Womenspire Awards.
Maggie, who was born in the UK but brought up in Nigeria, founded Maggie’s An African Twist to Your Everyday Dish® in Penygroes. A spokesperson for the awards said Maggie “is a key part of her community in north Wales and supports businesses in her area and lifts other women up”.
The awards ceremony to recognise the achievements of some of Wales’ most remarkable women took place last Thursday, 29 September, and has seen honours bestowed on women from across the nation. After two years online due to the pandemic, the event took place at the Pierhead Building in Cardiff Bay, whilst also being streamed across ITV Cymru Wales’ Facebook Live and Twitter.
Presented by Andrea Byrne of ITV Cymru Wales and Welsh actor and presenter Elin Pavli-Hinde, the ceremony shared inspirational stories and share news of the all the women’s accomplishments with a wide audience.
Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said: “This is our seventh Womenspire awards and once again it has been fantastic to hear the stories of all our finalists and to celebrate their achievements. I must congratulate all the finalists, winners and everyone involved in making Womenspire 2022 a tremendous success.
