Wainwright's Bee Farm will host a summer honey festival this Sunday – and singer Aled Jones will be there.
The fun family day on 17 August will mark the 35th year of Wainwright’s bee farm.
As well as Aled Jones, who explains his love of honey in the video attached, chef Gareth Ward from Ynyshir will also be there. Wainwright’s keep bees in their grounds, and they use the honey in their restaurant.
Wainwright’s Bee Farm’s Summer Honey Festival is happening at their base near Talybont (Welsh Food Producer of the Year 2025, recent winner of the Best Tasting Honey in the UK, and shortlisted for a Golden Fork 2025 from the Great Taste Awards). It is an opportunity for bee farmers and farmers alike to celebrate the harvest and also educate the public about the world of farming and beekeeping.
Since starting his journey keeping bees in the 1970s, David Wainwright’s honey harvests and bee numbers improve year by year. A huge part of this is down to farmers responsible use of better pesticides, and a wealth of other bee-friendly farming practises by farmers. This is an opportunity to say thank you to the farmers!
A series of talks in the honey factory will bring together farmers to discuss positive farming practises and their impact on bees and wildlife. YouTube star Gwenyn Gruffydd will be conducting interviews.
Singer and national treasure Aled Jones will be announcing some very special news, and special guests BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today will be at the event too.
Michelin Star chef Gareth Ward of Ynyshir will be showcasing a special drink.
There will also be Live music from The Smokin’ Guns, DJ Eddy Scissorhands, Twmpath Band, The Klezmonauts, & DJ Sam Burkhill, guided honey tasting and delicious food from Syrian Dinner Project, Medina, Ultracomida, Carys’s Angolino and more, including a children’s area with fun activities and a farmers’ market from local food heroes.
Meet the UK’s leading bee farmers and honey producers all on one spot with a buzz in the background.
More event information can be found on Wainwright’s Bee Farm Facebook and Instagram pages @wainwrightsbeefarm.
Visit Tropical Forest Products, New Building, Glanfred Lane, Llandre, Aberystwyth SY24 5AQ. What3words/// names.buckling.hang.
Parking is available on site. Tickets are free but needed to gain entry.
Free tickets are available for collection from Siop Medina Shop, Maeth y Meysydd and Dyfi Wholefoods.b
The fun day runs from 11am – 5pm.
The day will “honour the hardworking bee families and other local food heroes in the green valley of Talybont,” a Wainwright’s spokesperson said.
