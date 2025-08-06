It promises to be a lively summer, full of adventure and creativity at Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli, where locals and visitors can immerse themselves in a feast for the senses.
Cinema audiences can view a programme of new and restored classic films at their best, thanks to an investment by Cyngor Gwynedd in new projection technology.
Since installing a new state-of-the-art 4K projector at Neuadd Dwyfor, audiences can enjoy brighter and sharper images, transforming their cinema-going experience.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd said: “The investment of installing a 4K cinema projector has transformed how films are screened at Neuadd Dwyfor and audiences can now enjoy them in stunning detail. Neuadd Dwyfor can now host festivals, special events, and preview evenings in high definition here in Pwllheli.
“With up to fifteen screenings a week throughout the summer, audiences can look forward to rewatching their favourite classics or discovering a new blockbuster in impressive visual quality.
“There’s no need to travel far to gain great cultural experiences, there’s so much available here on our doorstep.”
Neuadd Dwyfor continues to develop as an arts centre, providing theatrical performances, exhibitions, and artistic events for all ages.
Central to the building is the library, which offers an exciting programme of children’s events over the summer.
Cllr Medwyn Hughes, Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Economy and Community added: “With each season Neuadd Dwyfor reinforces its dedication to the arts, culture and community. It invites audiences to engage with stories, ideas and experiences that ignite their imagination and brings people together in the heart of Pwllheli.
“I’d like to remind visitors to make the most of their visit to the Neuadd – make use of the library or take a minute to relax in the cafe bar before or after a film, workshop or performance.”
