A new event called Llani Live will take place in Llanidloes this September.
The project is the first from the reformed Llanidloes Chamber of Trade, which has seen a group of business owners and community organisations come together to find ways to promote the town and highlight Llanidloes as a great destination.
Llani Live will take place for a week from 14-21 September involving local businesses, local musicians and artists.
Musicians will perform in local shops, cafes and restaurants including The Wild Oak café, Woosnam & Davies, Cobblers, Hiraeth and the library.
There will also be buskers in the official town Busk Stop under the famous market hall.
As well as hosting musicians there will be displays of art by local artists in shops including pet portraits in the new dog grooming shop, ClyweDog, and other venues throughout the town, to complement existing businesses, which include local artists, ceramics and jewellery.
For more information see Llani Live’s Facebook page or contact Mike Halls via Messenger.