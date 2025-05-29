Llwyngwril writer Carrie Dunn will launch her new book on her doorstep.
“I'm thrilled Hendre Hall and their team are opening their doors to host a launch right in my village,” Carrie said.
“All are welcome on Sunday, 8 June from 3pm-5pm to come along, buy a book, and enjoy a drink and the spectacular view.”
The book is called ‘Flying the Flag’ and Carrie Penrallt Books from Machynlleth will be on hand to sell it.
“Ahead of a very busy summer of women's football - when Rhian Wilkinson's Wales will be competing in the Women's Euros - I hope lots of people will come along and find out a bit about the generations who paved the way and flew the flag.”
In 1921 the FA banned women from playing football, but rebels refused to quit, leaving jobs, families, and homelands, seeking opportunities abroad to fulfil their footballing potential.
Carrie’s book uncovers untold stories of the pioneering women who paved the way for today’s stars; the original Lioness who started a new life in the Netherlands, the first woman of colour to play for England, the girl who gave up the chance of international recognition to play in Italy. Through them we explore extraordinary journeys, the evolution of women’s football, and the dreams they hold for the future.
Best-selling author Carrie is an expert on the long-hidden history of women's football, a sought-after voice on its potential and its possibilities and combines 20 years of experience in sports journalism with forensic academic insight.
Her book 'Unsuitable for Females: The Rise of the Lionesses and Women’s Football in England' was shortlisted for 2023 Football Book of the Year, and more recently 'Woman Up: Pitches, Pay and Periods - The Progress and Potential of Women's Football' was nominated for the 2024 Vikki Orvice Award for Women's Sport Writing.
